Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB opened at $223.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.