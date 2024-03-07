Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $223.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.