Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,828,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESML opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

