Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 581 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

