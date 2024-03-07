Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

