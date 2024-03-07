Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

