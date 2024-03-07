CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2-$905.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.53 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.77-$3.97 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after acquiring an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

