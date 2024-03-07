CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.63. 2,965,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 881.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.