CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.770-3.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $362.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $12.54 on Thursday, hitting $317.03. 1,799,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 915.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

