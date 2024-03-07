CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,463 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

