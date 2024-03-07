CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Major Shareholder Sells $96,142.25 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CVRx by 3,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.