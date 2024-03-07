CyberConnect Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.53 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00016115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $212.53 million and approximately $50.47 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 10.32988589 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $52,728,006.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

