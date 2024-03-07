Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $836.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,102. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $841.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

