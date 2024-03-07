Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.14. 124,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,900. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

