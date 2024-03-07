Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

