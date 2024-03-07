Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Atkore by 34.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $175.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $705,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,465 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,221. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

