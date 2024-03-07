Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,564 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 310,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

