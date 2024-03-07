Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $990.00. 62,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,897. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $997.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $849.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

