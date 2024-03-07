Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.90. 129,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

