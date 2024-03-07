Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,555. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $257.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

