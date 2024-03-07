Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.75. 726,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,750,698. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

