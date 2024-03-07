Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 155,048 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,048 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 343,835 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 624,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,532. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.