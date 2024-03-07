Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.86. 10,090,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,852,477. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $337.38 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

