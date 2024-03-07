Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 41,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

