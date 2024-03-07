Daniel Moss Acquires 23,184 Shares of Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Stock

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Moss acquired 23,184 shares of Beforepay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$13,006.22 ($8,445.60).

Beforepay Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 15.19.

About Beforepay Group

Beforepay Group Limited engages in the provision of pay-on-demand services through mobile applications in Australia. The company provides finance to individuals by way of pay advances. It serves construction, retail trade, hospitality and restaurant, healthcare and social, transport and delivery services, manufacturing, mining, and other sectors.

