Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,131 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

