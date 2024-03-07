DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,779,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 435,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

