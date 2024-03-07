Didier P. Teirlinck Sells 2,512 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $100.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESAB

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

