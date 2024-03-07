Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.73

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 29861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $938,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

