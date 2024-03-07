Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.63

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 22721892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

