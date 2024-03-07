DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCGO. TheStreet lowered shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of DCGO opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

