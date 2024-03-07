Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.26

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.26 and last traded at $171.81, with a volume of 62358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.