DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

