Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.30. The stock had a trading volume of 545,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,986. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $300.09. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

