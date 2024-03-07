Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

