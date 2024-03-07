Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $106.47. 995,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

