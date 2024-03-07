Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $502.22. 103,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

