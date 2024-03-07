Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.98

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 18978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.