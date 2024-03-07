Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.98

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 18978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

