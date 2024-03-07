Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer
Energizer Stock Performance
ENR opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Read More
