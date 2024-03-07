Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Energizer worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

