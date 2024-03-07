Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Enovix has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $23.90.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.