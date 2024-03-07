EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1,353.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 64,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,739,000 after buying an additional 172,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

