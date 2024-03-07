Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $856.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

EQIX opened at $906.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $836.96 and a 200-day moving average of $790.16. Equinix has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

