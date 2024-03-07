Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $162.45 million and approximately $470,526.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00003293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,814.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00613890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00054898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00214149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00153416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,832,652 coins and its circulating supply is 73,833,672 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.