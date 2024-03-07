Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,928. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

