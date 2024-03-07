EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $21,819.55 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $21,819.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,895.11.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.
EverCommerce Stock Up 1.1 %
EVCM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
