EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $21,819.55 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $21,819.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Shane Driggers sold 1,617 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $15,895.11.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Shane Driggers sold 665 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $6,497.05.

EVCM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

