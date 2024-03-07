Evercore ISI Trims Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Target Price to $3.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Inspirato by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inspirato by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

