Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,265 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $45,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

