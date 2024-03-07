EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,292,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,858,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

EVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.50.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

