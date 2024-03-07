Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Performance
Ferguson stock opened at £157.25 ($199.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £139.58. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,892 ($125.55) and a 52-week high of £171.70 ($217.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,255.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Ferguson Company Profile
