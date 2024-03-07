Ferguson plc (FERG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson stock opened at £157.25 ($199.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £139.58. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,892 ($125.55) and a 52-week high of £171.70 ($217.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,255.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

